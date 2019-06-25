UPSC recruitment 2019: The applications for various posts have been invited by the Union Public Service Commission at its official websites, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Interested ones can apply through the website before July 11, 2019. The qualifiers of the examination will be eligible for the final recruitment.

The test is consist of 100 marks. Candidates will have to secure at least 50 marks to qualify. For those belonging to OBC category, the cut-off is 45 marks. The SC/ST and PH category candidates will have a cut off 40 marks.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare: 1

Ministry of Corporate Affairs: 5

Ministry of Law and Justice: 1

Union Public Service Commission: 1

Ministry of Water Resources: 5

UPSC recruitment 2019 Eligibility: Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree for the relevant posts.

For further information, please check the official notification.

Age: For the post of assistant director, the maximum upper age limit is 35 years. While for the post of professor, the upper age limit is 50 years, but for the post of professor of Neurology, the age is 53 years.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on ORA on the homepage

Step 3: Click on registration, fill all the details. Register all the details

Step 4: Use registration number to log-in

Step 5: Fill both form available, upload the documents

Step 6: Duly make payment

Candidates need to update all documents in one PDF file not exceeding 2 MB, as per the official notification.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 25 as an application fee. For those who belong to reserved category will be exempted from paying any application fee.

