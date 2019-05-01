UPSC Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission will conclude the application process for Assistant Hydrologist and Director tomorrow i.e. May 2, 2019. The commission this year release over 51 posts for candidates interested and willing to apply for Assistant Hydrogeologist and Director on the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2019 @ upsconline.nic.in upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be concluding the application process for the post of Assistant Hydrogeologist and Director tomorrow i.e. May 2, 2019. UPSC this year decided to release over 50 posts for Assistant Hydrologist and 1 post for Director on the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates who failed to submit their forms till date, have another chance to apply online by submitting the application with all important and personal details and payment. Note: No candidate will be able to apply for the post after May 2, 2019.

Steps to apply for the post of Assistant Hydrogeologist and Director:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC i.e. upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Online Recruitment Application (ORA).

Step 3: The link will direct you to a new tab.

Step 4: Click on Assistant Hydrogeologist to read details and apply now to fill the application form.

Step 5: After going through all Terms and Conditions, register.

Step 6: Fill the entire form and submit the application.

Step 7: Download the application and take a print out for future reference.

Pay Scale for Assistant Hydrogeologist post:

Level-8 (Rs. 47600–151100) in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Initial appointment pay scale will be Rs.47600/-

Age Limit for aspirants applying for the post of Assistant Hydrogeologist:

Should not exceed 30 years for General and EWS category.

33 years for Other Backward Class candidates.

35 years for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates.

Note: The applicant must have a Master of Science Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-exploration or Earth Science and Resource Management or Hydrogeology or Master of Technology in Engineering Geology from a recognized University.

Pay Scale for Director post:

Level 13: Rs.123100 – 215900/- in the Pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Initial appointment pay scale will be Rs.123100/-

Age Limit for candidates applying for the post of Director: Not exceeding 50 years

