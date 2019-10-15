UPSC Recruitment 2019: Application process for Botanist, Legal Officer, Joint Assistant Director, other posts on upsc.gov.in by October 31

UPSC Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission had invited applications for recruitment to various posts through its official website – upsc.gov.in. The UPSC has released a notification announcing the vacancies and according to the same, there are 88 total vacant positions which will be filled through this recruitment drive. The vacant positions are of Botanist, Legal Officer, Joint Assistant Director and others. The application process for the recruitment is now open and those interested can log into the official website of UPSC to fill the application. The last date for submission of the online applications has been scheduled for October 31, 2019.

UPSC Recruitment 2019 Notification: The notification for the vacancies is now available on the official website and candidates interested to apply must check the notification before applying through the UPSC official website. Here’s how to check and download the notification from the official website:

Candidates need to visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, candidates need to click on the link that reads, “Recruitment Advertisements”

Now, candidates will be directed to the next page

Here, click on the links given

on clicking, a PDF page containing all the necessary details for the recruitment process will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out of the notification for reference

Here’s the direct link to download the UPSC Notification 2019 for recruitment ot the above-mentioned posts: https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Advt-13-2019-Engl.pdf

UPSC Recruitment 2019: How to apply online?

Log in to the official website

Now, Click on the Apply Online option displayed on the homepage

On clicking, you will be taken to a new window

Here, click on the link that reads, “Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for various recruitment posts”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window once again

Here, click on the link against the post you want to apply

Read the instructions carefully and proceed to fill the UPSC Recruitment 2019 Online Application form

On clicking, the online application form will be opened on the screen

Fill in all the necessary details in it and check thoroughly before finally submitting the same

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Botanist : 13 vacancies

Legal Officer: 6 vacancies

Joint Assistant Director: 13 vacancies

Specialist Grade III: 20 vacancies

