UPSC recruitment 2019.The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for various vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of UPSC i.e upsc.gov.in.

The online application forms for various posts have been activated on the UPSC online website and the last date to apply for these posts is July 11, 2019 (23:59).Candidates must note that they should submit only one application for each post.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

There is one post available for System Analyst. The age limit for this post is 35 years.

Education Qualification:

Candidates must have the master’s Degree in Computer Applications or M.Sc. (CS or IT) from a recognized University or Institute. Else, they must have the degree of OR B.E. or B.Tech (CE or CS or Computer Technology or CS and Engineering or IT) from a recognized University or Institute.

Experience:

Candidates must have minimum 3 years’ of post qualification experience in designing one or more programming languages

There is five posts available for Company Prosecutor, Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The age limit for ths post is 35 years.

Education Qualification:

Candidates must have the degree in Law from a recognized University or Institution

Experience:

Candidates must have experience of conducting Company Law cases

There is one post available for Superintendent (Printing), Department of Legislative, Ministry of Law and Justice, and the age limit for this post is 30 years.

Education Qualification:

Candidates must have the degree from a recognized University or Institution

Experience:

Candidates must have minimum 3 years experience of proofreading, particularly proofs of Bills, Acts, Ordinances in a Government Press

There is one post available for Deputy Director.

Education Qualification:

Candidates must have the Masters Degree or equivalent Post Graduate Diploma in History/ Political Science/ Economics/ Sociology/ Public Administration/ Geography/ Law from recognized University

Experience:

Candidates must have minimum experience Five Years of post qualification experience in teaching/ research/ curriculum development/ examination reforms etc.

