UPSC Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released a notification inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for Systems Analyst and other posts through its official website – upsc.gov.in.

All the candidates who wish to apply are advised to go through the details of the vacancies before applying online. The candidates need to submit applications for the recruitment process through the official website of UPSC.

According to reports, there are 13 vacancies against the above mentioned posts which will be filled through this recruitment drive conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

How to check the UPSC Recruitment 2019 notification?

Visit the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in

Candidates need to click on the relevant link on the homepage

On clicking, a PDF will be displayed

Download the same and go through the PDF

Take a print out of the Notification for reference if necessary

Notification Details:

The last date for submission of the applications against the Advertisement No: 06/2019 has been scheduled for July 11, 2019.

UPSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Assistant Chemist-5

Company Prosecutor-5

System Analyst-1

Superintendent (Printing)-1

Deputy Director-1

Eligibility Criteria for System Analyst

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have Master’s Degree in Computer Applications or M.Sc. in the discipline of Computer Science or Information Technology from a recognized University.

‘OR’

B.E. or B.Tech in the discipline of Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology from a recognized Institute.

