UPSC Recruitment 2019: Applicants are hereby notified that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited candidates for the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination 2019. Eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before April 16, 2019, till 6:00 pm. For any updates visit the official website-upsc.gov.in

Important Dates:

• April 23, 2019: Last Day to Withdraw Form

• June 28, 2019: Date of Commencement of Examination

Vacancy details:

Total No of Posts: 106

Category I: posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines

• Chemist, Group A: 15

• Geologist, Group A: 50

• Geophysicist, Group A: 14

Category II: posts in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources

• Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A: 27

Age limit:

• For those candidates who want to apply for the post of Junior Hydrogeologist (Scientist B) (Group A), should be between 21-35 years.

• For those candidates who want to apply for the post of Geologist and Geophysicist and Chemist (Group ‘A’), should be between 21-32 years.

note: An age relaxation up to five years is there for ex-servicemen category candidates and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe.

Educational Qualification:

• Chemists Gr A in Geological Survey of India: A candidate should have obtained M. Sc. in Chemistry or have applied Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry from any recognised university.

• Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A in Central Ground Water Board: The candidate must have a Post-Graduate Degree in Geology or have applied Geology or Marine Geology from a recognised university. He/She who have pursued a Master’s Degree in Hydrogeology is also eligible to apply for this post.

• Geologist Group A in Geological Survey of India: A candidate must have obtained Post-Graduate Degree in Geological Science / Geology or Applied Geology / Geo-Exploration / Mineral Exploration/ Petroleum Geosciences / Petroleum Exploration /Geochemistry / Engineering Geology / Marine Geology / Earth Science and Resource Management / Oceanography and Coastal Areas studies / Geological Technology from any recognised university.

• Geophysicists Gr A in Geological Survey of India: A candidate must have obtained Post-Graduate Degree in Physics or Applied Physics or MSc (Geophysics) or Integrated MSc (Exploration Geophysics) or MSc (Applied Geophysics) or MSc (Marine Geophysics) or MSc (Tech.) (Applied Geophysics) from any recognised university.

