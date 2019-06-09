UPSC Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Professor and Director through its official website – upsc.gov.in. According to reports, the advertisement is also available in Employment Newspaper.
Interested candidates can check the official notification and check all the necessary details such as eligibility criteria, the application process, examination or interview date before submitting their online applications through upsconline.nic.in. The last date for submission of the online applications has been scheduled for June 27, 2019.
UPSC Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details
Total Posts: 9
Professor – 4 Posts
Director – 5 Posts
UPSC Recruitment 2019: How to Apply?
- Visit the official website of UPSC as mentioned above – upsconline.nic.in
- Click on the relevant link on the website
- Candidates will be taken to a new window
- Here, Click on the APPLY ONLINE option
- On clicking, the candidates will be taken to the application page
- Here, enter the necessary information and upload all the documents
- Then finally submit the application form online
- Take a print out of the application form for future reference if necessary
Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission: https://upsconline.nic.in/