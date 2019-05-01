Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission has released a vacancy for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon for Central Sheep Breeding Farm, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to apply for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon before or on May 16, 2019.

Steps to apply for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post announced by UPSC:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Online Recruitment Application (ORA) under the Recruitment category.

Step 3: Then, Click to the link that says Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

Step 4: The Apply button will direct you to a page that reads Important Instruction.

Step 5: Read the important terms and rules before filling the post.

Step 6: Fill the form with Registration ID, Password and Confirm Random Image.



Note: If you are a new Registration, fill the form with your personal details and follow the entire procedure mentioned in the pdf.

Important dates to note for the UPSC Recruitment 2019:

Last Date to submit the form of Online Application for Veterinary Post: May 16, 2019, 23:59 PM

Last Date to take a print out of completely submitted online application form: May 17, 2019, 23:59 PM

Note: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) this year has released only one vacancy for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon.

Age Limit for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon should be: 38 years

Note: UPSC offer age relaxation in upper age limit for candidates who come under the category of SC/ST/OBC as per the Government Norms.

Application fee for UPSC Recruitment 2019:

Aspirants under UR/OBC category will have to pay rupees twenty-five/ Rs 25/- while no application fees is imposed on SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates.

