Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for filling 122 posts in different ministries that fall under it. Candidates can apply for these posts by filling an online application @upsconline.nic.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is out on a recruitment drive for filling 122 vacancies in varying departments. These vacancies include the posts of Medical Officer, Senior Scientific Officer and Specialist Grade Assistant Professor. According to UPSC’s notification, the final date to apply for these posts is the 13th of August, while that for the printing of submitted online application is August 14.

Candidates should fill their details in the online recruitment application as precisely as possible, since submission of incorrect data may result in rejection by AI-based shortlisting apart from debarment. Hence, candidates must be very particular about everything while filing the application.

UPSC said that the shortlisted candidates have to bring along a printed copy of the online application they submitted alongside the other documents the commission will ask for. So when the candidates fill the application, the must take a printout at that very moment. As mentioned earlier, the last date for online form submissions is August 13.

Number of vacancies for major posts:

Medical Officer (Homoeopathy), Ministry of AYUSH- 36

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Medicine), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare- 46

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Neuro Surgery), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare- 14

Senior Scientific Officer (Biology), Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi- 6

Senior Scientific Officer (Chemistry), Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi- 5

Application process:

Candidates are urged to apply non-physically on the ORA (Online Recruitment Application) website, www.upsconline.nic.in. They are not not to write to the UPSC, asking for application forms. It is also asked of candidates to carefully read the details about the posts and the guidelines issued on UPSC’s website, upsconline.nic.in.

