UPSC Recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, released an official notification inviting candidates for vacancies in various posts: Extension Officer, System Analyst cum Computer Programmer, and Foreman (Mechanical). UPSC has started the online application process. The last date to apply is November 12. the Candidates are advised to go through the details available on the commission’s official website.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Here are details for the vacant number of posts and positions-

Total posts offered: 9

Name of the post

Extension Officer: 1 post System Analyst: 5 posts Foreman: 3 posts

Know how to apply for UPSC recruitment 2020 and download application forms:

Log on to the official website: upsconline.nic.in or click here Candidates will be directed to a homepage Click on “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS” Select the post as per eligibility Click on Apply Now Fill the application form Candidates are requested to pay the fees Upload the required documents Click on submit You are advised to take a print out for future references

No application forms without fee payment will be accepted. A fee of Rs 25 only is charged which can be done by in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card.