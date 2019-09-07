UPSC Recruitment Examination 2019: The recruitment examination date for the post of Assistant Director, Medical Officer, Deputy Architect has been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates will have to appear for the exam on October 20, 2019. UPSC will release the admit cards soon.

UPSC Recruitment Examination 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recruitment examination will be conducted on October 20, 2019, for various posts including Assistant Director (operations), Assistant Director (cost), Medical Officer and Deputy Architect. Candidates will have to appear for the computer-based test (CBT) for the above-mentioned posts.

Union Public Service Commission will conduct the (Computer Based Exam) CBT exam for the vacant posts through online mode on October 20 and timings for the same will be 9:30 to 11:30 am. Candidates will be able to download the admit card for the UPSC Recruitment Examination 2019 on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) upsc.gov.in. It should be noted that the hall tickets have not been released yet but the Union Public Service Commission will release the admit cards soon. The admit card for UPSC Recruitment Examination 2019 will be available only through online mode and candidates can download their respective hall tickets once released.

The UPSC Recruitment Examination 2019 will be held in several cities including Bhopal, Kolkata, Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR), Dispur, Chennai, Nagpur, Lucknow, Jammu, Port Blair. For more information candidates interested candidates are required to check the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Any updates regarding the recruitment exam will be updated on the official website.

Check steps to download UPSC civil service recruitment exams 2019:

Step 1: Go on to the official website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link download admit card

Step 3: Enter required details- registration number or roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Step 5: Download for further use

