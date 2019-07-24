UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2019, UPSC CAPF Hall Tickets 2019, upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission recently announced the CAPF AC admit cards. Candidates can download @upsc.gov.in. The CAPF AC examinations to be held on August 18, 2019.

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2019: The Union Public Service Commission has released the hall tickets for CAPF examinations. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website of UPSC, or click on the link @upsc.gov.in to visit directly to the official website of UPSC.

Candidates must know that the examinations to be conducted on August 18, 2019. It’s necessary for the candidates to carry the hall tickets in the examination halls. Total 323 posts have been announced by the UPSC under Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Candidates who are willing to apply for the post must download the E-admit cards and carry the ID proof with them. However, the UPSC CAPF examination will take place in 3 stages- Written examination, Physical examination, and Medical Standard Tests or Personality/interview tests.

Follow the steps to download the UPSC 2019 CAPF hall tickets:

Step 1: Click on the link @upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the right side of the homepage, under What’s News

Step 3: Click on the generated click e-Admit card for CAPF exam 2018

Step 4: A new web page will open.

Step 5: Candidates must read all the instructions carefully, to clarify all doubts.

Step 6: Candidates must enter the details like registration number, date of birth, etc.

Step 7: Candidates must download the admit card or take the hard copy of it for further references.

Candidates must know that the hall tickets can only be available on the official website of UPSC and no other source.

