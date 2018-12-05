Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit cards for recruitment tests to be held on December 15, 2018. The applicants can download their respective e-admit cards from the official website of the UPSC i.e. @upsconline.nic.in. The information has come after the UPSC released a notice in the regard. The notification also highlights the name of two recruitment tests that are scheduled to take place on December 15, 2015.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit cards for recruitment tests to be held on December 15, 2018. The applicants can download their respective e-admit cards from the official website of the UPSC i.e. @upsconline.nic.in. The information has come after the UPSC released a notice in the regard. The notification also highlights the name of two recruitment tests that are scheduled to take place on December 15, 2015. Also, the last date to download the admit cards is December 15, 2018. Besides the admit cards, the UPSC has also released the timetable, instructions for the exams and schedule for the exam day.

The notice also reads that if in case of any discrepancy in the e-admit card, the applicants may contact the UPSC. The candidates are advised to go through the official website as soon as possible. Here we have listed the steps for the applicants to download the UPSC admit card for December 15 examination:

At first, visit the official website of the UPSE i.e. www.upsconline.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads e-Admit cards for Recruitment Tests to be held on December 15, 2018.

Here you will find the two posts for which the admit cards have been released. You have to click on the admit card link that you have applied for.

Fill the required details.

Submit and download your admit cards.

The candidates are advised to bring their photo-identity proofs like, Aadhaar Card, Driving Licence, Passport, Voter I Card etc in case their photos are not clear on the admit cards. Also, the candidates are asked to bring two passport size photos with an undertaking. The test will be of 2 hours duration and will be computer based.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More