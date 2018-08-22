The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2018. The admit cards can be downloaded from UPSC's official website. All the aspiring candidates should be having their registration ID or roll number to access the download option.

NDA admit card 2018 released: The admit card for NDA exam which is scheduled to take place on September 9 has now been released by Union Public Service Commission on its official website. All those who have applied for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2018 can now visit the official site upsconline.nic.in and download the e-admit card. To be able to download the admit card, the aspiring candidates should be having their registration ID or roll number to access the download option.

Easy steps to download admit card for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2018

Enter the website address in Google search box Select the official link from the search result displayed by Google Once the page is opened, look for a link or notification flashing admit card for the NDA exam Click on the notification and once its open, fill in the options it is asking for like registration ID or roll number, click ok or submit After clicking on submit, the admit card will appear on the screen. Candidates can download the admit card, take print out or also send as email.

