UPSC releases Assistant Director 2019: The revised list for the posts of Assistant Director of Education in the Directorate of Education has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Interested candidates who had appeared in the examinations can know the list through the official website- upsc.gov.in.

A total of 20 posts of education officer/assistant director of education have been advertised by the Union public service commission in the directorate of education, govt. of NCT of Delhi. The advertisement number 02/2010 was published on January 23, 2010 and subsequent corrigendum notice dated July 16, 2015, thereby reducing the number of the vacancies to 19, as per the official notification.

Following is the revised list of the candidates who have been recommended for the appointment to the post of education officer/ assistant director of education in the directorate of education, govt. of NCT of Delhi replacing the final result for 18 posts dated February 28, 2019 and final result for 01 post dated March 22, 2019 of the same post of the same advertisement number and date.

Following candidates have been recommended on the basis of the recruitment test held on April 29, 2012, and the interviews held from March 24, 2014 to March 28, 2014 and from June 16, 2014 to June 20, 2014. The total number of the candidates recommended for appointment is nineteen,” as mentioned in the official notification.

UPSC Assistant Director (Education Officer) results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: A list with the names of the candidates will be displayed

Step 4: Download the result, take a print out for future use

