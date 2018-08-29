UPSC CMS Result 2018: The Combined Medical Services Examination 2018 result has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website. Candidates can now check their respective result by visiting the website www.upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CMS Result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the written examination for Combined Medical Services the results of which have been released on the official website of UPSC. All the candidates who have appeared for the written part of the examination can check their respective Combined Medical Services Examination 2018 result by logging into the official website www.upsc.gov.in.

The candidates who have been shortlisted after the written examination will have to sit for the interview/personality test which will be conducted by the UPSC soon. According to reports, there is approximately 454 number of vacant posts which would be filled through the recruitment examination that has been conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

ALSO READ: HSSC Recruitment 2018: Haryana SSC releases notification for 18,218 posts @ hssc.gov.in

Number of Vacancies:

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer (ADMO) in the Railways: 300 posts

Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services: 16 posts,

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services: 138 posts

Candidates can check the Combined Medical Services Examination result 2018 by following the steps given below:

Go to the official website of UPSC – www.upsc.gov.in On the homepage, you will see a moving link which says, ‘Written Result: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2018’ click on the same After clicking on it, you will be redirected to a different window Under the option ‘Documents’ click on the relevant link You will be directed to a PDF Check the result and other details related to the interview and download the same or take a print out if necessary

To log into the official website directly and check the UPSC CMS 2018 Exam result, click on this link: http://www.upsc.gov.in/

ALSO READ: IGNOU to hold campus placement drive tomorrow, check details here

ALSO READ: TSLPRB SI Recruitment 2018: Telangana TSLPRB Sub Inspector Answer Key released @ tslprb.in, check how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More