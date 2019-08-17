UPSC CMS Result 2019 declared @ upsc.gov.in, Donwload Combined Medical Services results online: Today Union Public Service Commission UPSC has announced the Combined Medical Services (CMS) result 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the CMS examination can check the result on the official website of UPSC or to make it easy, a direct link has been provided below.

Today on August 16, 2019, Combined Medical Services 2019 (CMS) has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates who had appeared form the CMS exam 2019 and were eagerly waiting for the result to be out, can now check the result on the official website of UPSC or click on the link upsc.gov.in to visit directly. Candidates must know that the CMS result will appear in an online mode, and to access that candidates need a good internet connection so that they can download it too.

Follow the steps to check the UPSC CMS Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under What’s New

Step 3: Click on the generated link, Written Result (with name): Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: The result will appear in PDF format

Step 6: Press Cont + F and check your name.

Step 7: Candidates can also download the result or take a hard copy of it for future use

UPSC CMS computer-based exam was conducted in 2 phases each exam carries 250 marks questions and to complete the exams candidates get the 2-hour duration in which they have to attempt all the questions and to every question, negative marking will be done.

UPSC CMS 2019 total posts: 965 vacancies

1) Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services: 250 posts

2) General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council: 7 posts

3) General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal 4) Corporation: 362 posts

5) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: 300 posts

6) Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services: 46 posts

