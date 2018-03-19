The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the list of rejected students who failed to pay the registration fees for Civil Services Prelims 2018 exam. The list has been released by the Commission on its official website at upsc.gov.in. The released list constitutes names of 124 students whose application have been cancelled after they failed to pay the examination fees. Know how to check rejected students list released by UPSC.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), India’s central services recruiting agency, has released the list of rejected candidates who failed to pay the registration fees. The list has been released by the Commission on its official website at upsc.gov.in soon after it completed its registration process for Civil Services prelimnary exam 2018. The released list constitutes names of 124 students whose application have been cancelled after they failed to pay the examination fees. The released list included the applicant’s registration ID, payment transaction ID and email ID. The Commission has said that confirmation has not been received from the Bank Authorities regarding the receipt of Fee of Rs 100 in respect of the 124 candidates for Civil Services Examination 2018.

The commission has also cancelled the application of students who failed to pay the fees within due date. However, the Commission in a statement has said that candidates have successfully completed their registration but still, their names appeared in the rejected students list released by UPSC, can approach the commission with the pieces of evidence and printouts of application copies. The unsatisfied students can post the hard copy of the evidence by speed or hand it over to ‘The Under Secretary (CSP), Union Public Service Commission, Examination Hall No.1, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069’. The Civil exam 2018 will be held on June 3, 2018. The Commission had asked applications to fill around 700 vacancies in Central government.

Know how to check rejected students list released by UPSC:

Firstly, visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission

Now, Click on the link reading What’s new section

Click on Document section

Check for your name in the list

Finally, download the list and keep it for future purpose

