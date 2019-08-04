UPSC releases UPSC CDS 2 exam result: Union Public Service Commission released the UPSC CDS 2 Exam result 2019, Candidates who had appeared in the UPSC CDS 2 Exam can check the result @upsc.gov.in

UPSC releases UPSC CDS 2 exam result: Union Public Service Commission today announced the UPSC CDS 2 Exam result 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC CDS exam 2019 can check the result on the official website of UPSC or click on the link @upsc.gov.in to visit directly. According to the official report around 195 candidates appeared in the Combined Defence Services Examination 2 out of which 140 were men and 55 were women candidates.

Candidates must know that those who cleared the exam successfully for them an interview session has been organized by the UPSC officials which will be held on October 2019. Meanwhile, the UPSC CDS exam 2019 was held to recruit candidates for 237 vacancies out of which 225 candidates for 110th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and 12 are for 24th Short Service Commission Women (NonTechnical) Course.

Follow the steps to check the UPSC CDS 2 exam result:

Step 1: Click on the link @upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage under EXAMINATION

Step 3: Click on the link Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2018 (OTA)

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: Click on the PDF link under Document

Step 6: The PDF will appear on the computer screen

Ste7: Candidates are advised to download the result or take a hard copy of it

The “Combined Defence Services” (CDS) is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission to recruit Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy. The CDS exam has been conducted twice a year and only unmarried graduates are eligible to sit for the exam.

