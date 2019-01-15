The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the final result of the Combined Medical Services (CMS) examination 2018 on its official website @ upsc.gov.in. The candidate may follow the simple steps given below to check their UPSC Combined Medical Services final result 2018.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the final result of the Combined Medical Services (CMS) examination 2018. The UPSC has published the result on its official website @ upsc.gov.in. As per the official website of the UPSC, around 440 candidates qualified the written examination, which was held on July 22, 2018, and the UPSC has now declared the results.

The UPSC had conducted the examination to fill the vacant position of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service and Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service. The UPSC has passed 440 candidates after several rounds including written test and personality test.

The UPSC will handover the offer letter to the qualified candidates only after verifying the original documents.

The official notification from the UPSC reads, “The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of six months from the date of declaration of Final result,” said the Commission. “In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents in original as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence would be entertained in this regard.”

Here are the steps to download UPSC Combined Medical Services final result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission @ upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads UPSC Combined Medical Services final result.

Step 3: Enter the required student credentials like name, roll number, and date of birth.

Step 4: Check your result.

Step 5: Take a print out for future reference.

