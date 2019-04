UPSC result 2018: The UPSC Civil Services Result 2018 is out. The Union Public Service Commission has declared the UPSC Civil services IAS, IPS, IFS exam result 2018 @ upsc.gov.in. Check out the UPSC result 2018 and UPSC result topper list 2018 here.

UPSC result 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) result for the civil services examination 2018. The result was published on UPSC’s official website— upsc.gov.in. As per the UPSC result 2018, Kanishak Kataria, role number: 1133664, has topped the UPSC civil services exam 2018. While Akshit Jain (1104407) and Junaid Ahmad (863569) secured the 2nd and 3rd positions in the UPSC result 2018. According to the reports, the UPSC civil services exam 2018 was held from September to October last year and the UPSC Personality Test interviews were held in February and March 2019.

A total number of 759 candidates have qualified the UPSC examination 2019 and will be considered for the posts of Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services. The UPSC result 2018 consists around 750 names and the full list of qualified candidates is given below.

Here is the list of toppers of UPSC civil services exam 2018:

1133664: KANISHAK KATARIA 1104407: AKSHAT JAIN 863569: JUNAID AHMAD 856837: SHREYANS KUMAT 404032: SRUSHTI JAYANT DESHMUKH 1705594: SHUBHAM GUPTA 6314286: KARNATI VARUNREDDY 6413775: VAISHALI SINGH 2630204: GUNJAN DWIVEDI 879888: TANMAY VASHISTHA SHARMA

The UPSC topper Kanishak Kataria is a B. Tech graduate from IIT Bombay. Kataria, who belongs to the SC Category, qualified the examination with Mathematics as his optional subject, UPSC said.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is topper among women. She secured the 5th rank overall. She graduated with B.E. in Chemical Engineering from Bhopal’s Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, said reports.

