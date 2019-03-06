UPSC result 2019, UPSC ESE Prelims Result declared @ upsc.gov.in: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Engineering Services Prelims Exam Result 2019 @ upsc.gov.in. The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the UPSC result 2019, UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2019.

UPSC result 2019, UPSC ESE Prelims Result declared @ upsc.gov.in: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Engineering Services Prelims Exam Result 2019 @ upsc.gov.in. The UPSC ESE Prelims written exam was held on January 6, 2019, and the results were declared today. The aspirants who have been waiting eagerly for the UPSC ESE Prelims Result can check and download it by simply log in on to UPSC’s official website.

According to the UPSC official notification, the UPSC ESE Main Exam 2019 would be conducted on June 30, 2019. The candidates who have qualified the UPSC prelim exam are eligible to appear for the Mains examination. The UPSC would be sharing the e-admit cards soon on its official website a few days before the Mains examination.

Here’s how to download the UPSC result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission @ upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, UPSC result 2019, UPSC ESE Prelims Result 2019.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page now.

Step 4: Enter the candidate credentials and click on the submit.

Step 5: Download the PDF file.

Step 6: Check your UPSC result 2019.

