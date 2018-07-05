UPSC Results 2018: The UPSC prelim examinations are expected to be declared by July 15, say reports. Candidates can check their scorecard and download the results by simply logging on UPSC's official website @ upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. The UPSC prelim examination was held on June 3rd, 2018.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) may declare the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Examination results 2018 by July 15, 2018. Aspirants, who had appeared for the UPSC prelim examination, can check their result on board’s official website upsconline.nic.in and upsc.gov.in. The UPSC civil services prelims examination 2018 for IAS, IPS, IFS and other civil service posts was held on June 3.

As per past tends, UPSC declares the result within 40 to 45 days from the examination to avoid the stress on students. This year the examination was held on June 3rd and now it is expected that results will be out by July 13th to 15th.

As per reports, UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018 confirms that UPSC CS Main Examination will be conducted in the month of September this year. Aspirants can check the calendar for UPSC CS examination 2018 on board’s official website @ upsc.gov.in.

As per reports, the UPSC Mains examination 2018 will be held from the last week of September to the first week of October. Reliable sources have informed the dates as September 28,29,30 and October 6,7, 2018.

The UPSC will also share the civil services prelims 2018 results on pib.nic.in. The candidates who will qualify the UPSC civil services prelim exam will appear for the main examination which is likely to be held in September 2018.

