Mother of a 4-year-old, Anu Kumari from Haryana has proved that nothing is impossible if you have the dedication and determination to achieve your dreams. Belonging to a state where girls are mostly refrained from pursuing education, Kumari's priority after taking office is to ensure the safety of women in the country.

The UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017 results were out yesterday, on April 27 and this time a mother of a 4-year-old child has become the second topper of the prestigious examination. According to reports, Haryana’s Anu Kumari has secured AIR2 in her second attempt in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017. Talking about her preparations before the examination, the devoted mother revealed that it was not an easy task as there was no newspaper in the village she was living in. She stated, “There was no newspaper in the village where I was preparing for my exams.”

Moreover, Kumari said that as part of her preparation she had taken the help of the online platform and resorted content from the same. Apart from fulfilling all the household responsibilities, Kumari took out 10 to 12 hours per day to prepare for the examination. She was living away from her husband with her parents just to stay focused on her preparation. In her earlier attempt, Kumari missed qualifying UPSC by only one mark, however, this time her efforts have borne her fruit.

Meanwhile, revealing her secrets to success in the examination, Kumari said, “Strong will is necessary to achieve something in life and if you are able to do that, nothing can stop you from being successful.” Also, Kumari revealed that her first priority after acquiring the job an IAS officer will be ensuring the safety of women in the country. Surprisingly, like the topper Durishetty Anudeep of Telangana, Kumari also did not take any coaching classes for preparation. She is a graduate in Physics from the University of Delhi. She has also acquired an MBA degree from IMT Nagpur.

