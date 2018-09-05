UPSC SO/AO Admit Card 2018: The admit cards or call letters for the recruitment examinations of Store Officer and Administrative Officers have been released on the official website of Union Public Service Commission. candidates can log into upsc.nic.in and download the same.

Moreover, the commission has also requested all the candidates to download their respective admit cards from the official website of UPSC only and not from other third-party websites or Download managers.

Candidates who have applied for the positions of Store Officer and Administrative Officer can check the steps below to download the UPSC Recruitment Exam 2018, Admit Card:

Log in to the official website of Union Public Service Commission, upsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “e-Admit Cards for Recruitment Tests to be held on 23.09.2018” Candidates will be directed to a different page Here, click on the relevant link to download the Admit cards Once you click on the link, You will be taken to a different window Read the instruction given and proceed Select any of the options to download Admit Card Now, fill in the details and click on Submit Your Admit card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

To download the UPSC Store Officer or Administrative Officers Admit Card, click on this link: https://upsconline.nic.in/oraadmitcard/admitcard_candidate/

