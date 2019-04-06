UPSC: For the very first time, a woman from the Wayanad district of Kerala belonging to a backward class ranked -410 in the Civil Services Examination, becoming a big inspiration for all the other UPSC aspirants. Many political leaders have expressed their happiness through the medium of social media, have a look inside.

UPSC: The Union Public Service Commission has released the results of the Civil Services Examination. There are many UPSC aspirants who have waved the flag of success in education, one among the shinning candidate is Shridharanya Suresh, who is from the Wayanad district of Kerala. She aged 22 years old, the first tribal women of Kerala to ranked -410 in the Civil Services Examination. Many political leaders have expressed their happiness through the medium of social media. This time, 759 candidates in the final result managed to pass the examination. These include 361 of General category, 209 of OBC, 128 of SC and 61 of ST candidates. This time the top 25 includes 15 male candidates and 10 female candidates and a total of 29 students of Kerala pass this year’s Civil Services Examination.

Ms Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad, is the first tribal girl from Kerala to be selected for the civil service. Sreedhanya’s hard work & dedication have helped make her dream come true. I congratulate Sreedhanya and her family and wish her great successs in her chosen career. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 6, 2019

There are many other candidates from Kerala, who got top rank in the exam includes R. Srilakshmi (Rank 29), Ranjana Mary Varghese (Rank 49) and Arjun Mohan (Rank 66). A tribal woman who belongs to the backward class proved her potentiality in the field of education. Rahul Gandhi tweeted that, Wayanad’s Shridharanya Suresh is the first tribal woman in Kerala to pass the Civil Services Examination. Expressing his happiness he congratulated Mr Dhanayya and his family along with that he appreciated the hard work and dedication of the women.

Concomitantly, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarai Vijayan also congratulated Shridharanya Suresh, through the medium of the Facebook post. He said that Shridhaniya has fought back to her social backwardness and passed the Civil Services Examination, her achievement will surely inspire other students in future. Eventually, the Chief Minister has also congratulated other candidates who passed the examination with flying colours.

Shridanya said, she is from a backward class tho there is is a large tribal population still there is no IAS officers but her success may inspire many other aspirants to overcome all obstacles for future generations.

