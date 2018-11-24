UPSC Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited for the posts of Assistant Director, Air Safety Officer and Others through a notification released by UPSC on its official website. Candidates can now check the website and start applying for the same through upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has released a notification regarding the recruitment of 60 Assistant Director and other posts through its official website. All those who are interested and eligible to apply for the post can check the details regarding the job by logging into the official website of UPSC. The link to the official website of the Commission is given here: http://www.upsc.gov.in/.

Moreover, the last date for submission of the filled up applications through the official portal has been scheduled for December 13, 2018. According to the notification on the official website, applications have been invited for the posts of Assistant Director, Air Safety Officer and Others which will be filled up through this recruitment drive.

Notification Details of UPSC Recruitment 2018: Important dates

Online Application submission last date: December 13

Last date for printing submitted online application: 14 December 2018 up to 11:59 PM

Vacancy Details for UPSC Recruitment 2018 under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation: Name and number of the vacancies

Air Safety Officer – 16

Assistant Director of Operations – 37

Deputy Director (Safety) (Mechanical) – 01

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemist) – 06 Posts

TO go to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission and read the detailed notification online, click on this link: http://www.upsc.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More