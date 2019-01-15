UPSEE 2019 exam: The Uttar Pradesh state level entrance examination will be conducted by the Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for getting admission into engineering institutions and other engineering institutes in Uttar Pradesh which are registered under the university. It is advised to all the candidates to keep on checking the official website for further details on the admission process.

UPSEE 2019 exam: Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) will soon start their application process from January 23 for admission in to first year B.Tech courses, B.Arch/ B Des/ B.Pharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA. The UPSEE exam will be conducted on April 21 and the application will be made online from January 23 at the official website – upsee.nic.in and the online form submission will commence from the same day.

The Uttar Pradesh state level entrance examination will be conducted by the Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for getting admission into engineering institutions and other engineering institutes in Uttar Pradesh which are registered under the university. It is advised to all the candidates to keep on checking the official website for further details on the admission process. Before applying it is instructed to all the engineering applicants to go through the official notification to check if they are eligible for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) or not. Best of luck!

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2019 Important dates

The application process starts: January 23 at 2 pm onwards Application deadline: March 15 at 5 pm Admit card: April 15 Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2019 examination: April 21 Result: Last week of May 2019 Counselling begins: June 10, 2019, to July 15, 2019

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2019 eligibility criteria

Age: As such, there isn’t any age limit for admission to the courses.

Education: 10+2 or intermediate exam from UP board or its equivalent from a recognized board or university.

10+2 or intermediate exam from UP board or its equivalent from a recognized board or university. Minimum 45 percent with physics and mathematics for general category

Minimum 40 percent numbers are required for SC/ST/PWD category for getting admission into the engineering institution.

