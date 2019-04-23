UPSEE 2019: The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination was conducted on April 21, 2019. The AKTU held UPSEE entrance test for getting admission in B.Tech, MBA, M.Tech and other courses. The results are expected to be released in the last week of May.

UPSEE 2019: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) held Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) on last Friday, April 21. The UPSE exams were conducted for getting admission in B.Tech, B. Arch, BFA, B.Des, BHMCT, BFAD, B.Pharm, M.Pharm, MBA, M.Tech, M.Des, M.Arch, and other courses. The answer key for Paper 1 to 8 with code AA was released on Monday, April 22.

Here are the details of UPSEE 2019:

UPSEE Hall Tickets: The admit cards were released on the official website on April 21, this month. The students were able to download hall tickets till the examination date.

UPSEE Application Process: The online registration for UPSEE examinations was thrown open on January 23 and February 5, 2019. The last date for submitting the application was March 25, last month. Students were also allowed to correct the details filled while submitting the application. The online partial correction of details was thrown open from March 16 to March 28.

UPSEE Results: After every exam, the participants would desperately wait for the results. The UPSEE results are expected to be released in the last week of May, next month. The results will be released on the official website at upsee.nic.in

The candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website. Once results are announced, students are required to enter application number and password.

UPSEE Merit List: The merit list of the UPSEE will be also released on the official website. Only students having 25 per cent or more marks will be included in the merit list. Candidates belonging to SC/ST will be given relaxation in the cutoff.

UPSEE Counselling Process: Th names of the candidates whose names will appear in the merit list, can take part in the counselling. The selected candidates will also be informed through newspapers. The counselling will be held in June-July, this year.,

