The counselling process for UPSEE 2020 by the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has begun from today, i.e., from October 19. The students who wish to register for the counselling session should register themselves on upsee.nic.in, as the registration process has already started today and will end on October 22, 2020.

AKTU’s counselling session will end on December 5, 2020. There will be a total of 6 allotment rounds. The AKTU is set to announce the first allotment on October 26, 2020. Also, the admission process is scheduled to be wrapped by October 29, 2020. UPSEE is conducted every year by the AKTU authorities to grant admissions to students in engineering and other professional courses.

Out of the six rounds of allotment, the AKTU officials will conduct, 4 rounds will be of UPSEE seat allotment while this time the other two rounds have been added as additional spot rounds. This year, the seat allotment process will be carried out online. Students will be allotted seats based on their merits, preferences and seat availability.

UPSEE is a state exam which is held every year. Based on UPSEE’s results, students are given admission to top engineering colleges and other professional courses within the state of Uttar Pradesh. The A P J Abdul Kalam University is responsible for conducting this examination.

