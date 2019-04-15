UPSEE Admit Card 2019: The Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has released the admit card for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2019 to be held on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Steps to download the Hall Tickets from the official website upsee.nic.in for B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Des, B.Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, B. Voc, MBA Integrated, etc exams are given below.

UPSEE Admit Card 2019: The Admit Cards of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2019 has been released by the examination conducting authority Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow on its official website – upsee.nic.in. All the candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming UPSEE 2019 Exam and were eagerly waiting for their UPSEE Admit Cards may now download the same by visiting the official website mentioned above.

According to the official website, the Admit Cards are available for B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Des, B.Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, B. Voc, MBA Integrated, MCA Integrated, M Tech Dual Degree, and Post Graduate (PG Courses) such as MCA, MBA, MCA Lateral Entry and M Tech, M Des, M Pharma, M.Arch have been published by the authority.

How to download the UPSEE Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2019

Click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card for – B. Tech, B. Arch, B. Des, B.Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, B. Voc, MBA Integrated, MCA Integrated, M Tech Dual Degree” or ”

Download Admit Card for PG Courses – MCA,MBA,MCA Lateral Entry” or ”

Download Admit Card for M Tech, M Des, M Pharma, M Arch” on the homepage that is relevant to you

Download Admit Card for PG Courses – MCA,MBA,MCA Lateral Entry” or ” Download Admit Card for M Tech, M Des, M Pharma, M Arch” on the homepage that is relevant to you On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the details such as Application No, Password, Enter Security Pin, Security Pin

Click on the Sign In button

Candidates will be directed to the Admit Card

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

Here are the direct links to download the UPSEE Admit Cards 2019:

UPSEE PG Hall Tickets 2019 Download

UPSEE UG Hall Ticket 2019 Download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More