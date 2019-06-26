The registration process for the counselling of UPSEE will start today. Candidates who got selected in the entrance examination can now register their form for the counselling process on the official website of UPSEE, upsee.nic.in.

Abdul Kalam Technical University(AKTU) had announced UPSEE Result 2019 last month. Candidates will have to appear for document verification to seek admission. The result of the exam has declared in the first week of June.

Steps to follow in UPSEE Counselling 2019 registration process:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSEE, upsee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, UPSEE Counselling 2019

Step 3: On the new window, create an account and complete all the necessary steps needed.

Step 4: Pay Counselling fee Rs 1,000 in online mode

Step 5: Select the name of the colleges and courses you want to pursue

Step 6: Submit the details by locking your choices

Step 7: Download the registration form and take a printout for future reference.

The counselling process will take place at 740 colleges in four phases. The registration process will commence from June 26 and will conclude on July 2. The document verification process will start from June 27 and will end on July 3. Students have to choose their colleges and courses from June 29 to July 4. The seat allotment process will commence from July 4. Candidates will have to complete their payment process from July 4 to July 7 and they will have to report physically from July 5 to July 29.

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) is a state-level examination conducted by Abdul Kalam Techincal University (AKTU) for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

