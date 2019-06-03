UPSEE Result 2019: Candidates who sat for the exam are required to keep an eye on the webiste to get the result relates update which is supposed to be released at 5 pm.

UPSEE Result 2019 @upsee.nic.in: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU will declare the UPSEE Result 2019 today on its official website upsee.nic.in or aktu.ac.in. The exam for the same was conducted on April 21, 2019. The result will be out at 5 pm on the official webiste.

There were roughly 8 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam this year. Once the result is out, a merit list will be issued by the university. The cut-off percentage to qualify the entrance exam is 25 per cent for general category candidates while for SC/ST it’s 20 per cent.

DIRECT LINK HERE: https://erp.aktu.ac.in/WebPages/Public/UPSEE/frmPrintUPSEEResult.aspx

UPSEE Result 2019 @upsee.nic.in: Here’s how to download

Go to the official webiste upsee.nic.in Click the link that reads UPSEE Result 2019 Enter your login credentials such as registration number, name etc. The UPSEE Result 2019 will appear on your screens Download your scorecard and save it for future reference

This year, UP Technical education minister Ashutosh Tandon and AKTU vice chancellor Vinay Kumar said the result will be declared jointly followed by a press conference. The merit list will be released course-wise followed by a score-card with total marks and marks scored in each subject on the official website. Soon after the result, candidates can get their answer sheets scrutinized by paying Rs 5000 per paper within seven days of result declaration. For more details, refer to the official website.

The examination was held in 138 centres in 21 cities including 10 cities outside, Uttar Pradesh. In 2018, a total of 1,75,597 candidates were registered in various courses out of which 1,56,452 appeared in the examination and 1,43,551 qualified against 1,47,8333 seats. Last year, the university announced to distribute 300 laptops for those who enrolled in engineering colleges affiliated to AKTU across the state. The first 100 boys, girls including the first 100 scheduled caste who sought admission were entitled to get the laptop.

