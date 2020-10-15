UPSEE 2020 results: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University or the AKTU has released the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) result 2020 on its official website, upsee.nic.in.

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) result 2020 has been released by the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University or the AKTU. The results have been released online and the students who appeared for the exams can now head towards UPSEE’s official website, upsee.nic.in and check their results.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the results for courses including B.Tech./ B.Arch./ B.Des./ B.Pharm./ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ B. Voc MBA/MBA (Integrated)/ MCA/ MCA (Integrated)/ M. Tech. (Integrated) and 2 nd Year (Lateral Entry) of B. Tech./B.Pharm./MCA. The AKTU result can also be checked through AKTU WhatsApp chatbot by simply sending a message ar +91 5222336810.

How to check UPSEE Scores through UPSEE’S Whatsapp Chatbot:

Save the Whatsapp chatbot contact of AKTU on your mobile phone, +91 5222336810. Access WhatsApp with the number that you entered during AKTU registration. Open the chat of AKTU’s chatbot. Type ‘Results’ and click on the Send button. Your AKTU scores will be sent to you in that chat.

Also read: ICAI CA exam 2020 postponed, check revised schedule here

Also read: DRDO CEPTAM Tier 2 admit card 2020 released @ www.drdo.gov.in, here’s how to download hall ticket

How to download UPSEE scorecard through UPSEE’S official website:

Go to the official website of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE), upsee.nic.in.

You will be directed to the homepage.

Find and click on the link for your course result.

You will again be directed to a new web page, the Login page.

Key in your unique Login credentials.

Click on the Submit button.

Your UPSEE 2020 result will be displayed before you on your screen.

Also read: Delhi HC directs CBSE to allow 10th, 12th students to make name, surname related changes in marksheets