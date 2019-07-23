UPSEE 3rd round seat allotment result 2019 has been announced today on July 23, 2019. Students who participated in the 3rd counseling round can now check the result on the official website, upsee.nic.in.

UPSEE allotment results 2019 for the 3rd counseling round have been released. Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) declared the UPSEE allotment results 2019 on July 23, 2019. Candidates who appeared in the 3rd counseling round can now check the status on the official website, upsee.nic.in.

Steps to check UPSEE counseling results 2019:

Step 1: Students will have to visit the official website of UPSEE, upsee.nic.in.

Step 2: Students need to click on the UPSEE 2019 seat allotment round 3 link

Step 3: Students will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Students will have to enter the required details like roll number and password and submit

Step 5: UPSEE 3rd round seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen of the students

Step 6: Students will have to download the result and take a print out for future reference.

