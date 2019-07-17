UPSEE second round allotment list 2019: The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has published the second allotment list of UPSEE 2019 on upsee.nic.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the same given below.

UPSEE second round allotment list 2019: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has on Monday, July 15, 2019 released the second allotment list of UPSEE 2019 through its official website – upsee.nic.in. According to reports, the list is now available on the official website for download and all the candidates who have appeared in the UPSEE 2019 entrance examination for admissions into various institutes in Uttar Pradesh are advised to check the instructions to download the allotment list for second round counseling.

How to check and download the UPSEE allotment list 2019?

Candidates need to log int0 the official website – upsee.nic.in

Now, search for the link that reads, “UPSEE allotment list link” on the homepage

Candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the necessary credentials such as the registration number and other details to login

The second allotment list will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Check the list and take a print out for reference

