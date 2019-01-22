UPSEE UPTU Registration 2019: Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) registration is likely to commence from January 23, 2019. The students who want to take admission in B. Tech/BFA/B Des/B.Arch/ BFAD/BHMCT/B.Pharm can appear for the examination on January 23, 2019.

Important announcement for the students appearing is that the state level entrance examination will be supervised and managed by Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) whereas if students wish to take part or get admissions in various engineering institutions and other institutions will fall under the under the department of the university (UPTU) in Uttar Pradesh.

Details regarding Examination fees:

For male/transgenders applicants from general and OBC category has to submit Rs 1300

For females/ physically handicapped applicants including all the categories/ SC/ST has to submit Rs 650.

Important dates for UPSEE 2019:

Filing the link and submission of online application– January 23, 2019, 2 pm onwards

Last date for filing the link and submission of application– March 12, 2019, 5 pm onwards

For partial correction of online application– Till April 3, 2019, 5 pm

To Download the Admit card–April 15, 2019

The main examination to be held on –April 21, 2019

Result Declaration– Last week of May 2019

Counselling to be started on– June 10, 2019, to July 15, 2019

Spot Round Counselling to commence from –Last week of July

Eligibility criteria

Age– There is no specified age limit to take admission in UPSEE 2019.

Education:

The applicants who are applying should have completed their intermediate examination from UP board or any recognised university or board. Students from SC/ST category should have secured more than 40 per cent in their 12th. Students from another category should have a minimum of 45 per cent. Physica and mathematics should also be studied without any grace marking. An additional subject like biology, chemistry or biotechnology should also be studied by the student.

