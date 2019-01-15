UPSESSB Admit Card 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB) on Tuesday shared the lecturer admit card on its official website @ upsessb.org. Candidates may note that the last date to download UPSESSB Lecturer admit card 2019 is till February 2, 2019. Below are the steps to download UPSESSB Lecturer Admit Card 2019.

UPSESSB Admit Card 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB) on Tuesday shared the lecturer admit card on its official website @ upsessb.org. The UPSESSB will conduct the examination on February 1 and 2, 2019, across various centres in the state. The applicants can check and download their admit cards by simply logging on Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board’s (UPSESSB) website— upsessb.org.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board’s will conduct Lecturer exam 2019 will be conducted in pen and paper mode. Candidates may note that the last date to download UPSESSB Lecturer admit card 2019 is till February 2, 2019.

Here are the steps to download UPSESSB Lecturer Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board– upsessb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads UPSESSB Lecturer Admit Card 2019.

Step 3: Enter the required credential like registration no., roll number, date of birth, password, phone number, verification code.

Step 4: Your admit card will pop on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

