UPSESSB TGT Answer Keys 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the answer keys of the TGT Exam 2016 on the official website - upsessb.org. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer keys online and start filing objections against wrongs answer keys.

Moreover, the authority has released a notification stating that the candidates need to download the answer keys and booklet according to the series allotted to them in the examination and match their answers accordingly. Candidates can also raise objections against any wrong answer keys before the stipulated time frame given by the authority.

To go to the official website of the authority and check the pdf containing the notification, click on this link: http://www.upsessb.org/content/Vigyapti%2026%2003%202019.pdf

How to check the Answer Keys?

Visit the official website of UPSESSB as mentioned above

Candidates need to click on the link that reads, ” Vigyapti 26.03.2019 (Answer Key TGT 2016) ” on the homepage

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a pdf page

Download the pdf and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Candidates can go to the official website of UPSESSB by clicking on this link: http://www.upsessb.org/

Meanwhile, the UPESSB TGT 2019 examination was conducted by the authority during the month of March 2019. The authority had also released a notification which says that the candidates can submit their objections against the answer keys from March 27, 2019 until April 3, 2019. The objections have to be sent to the following email-id: upsessballd.0532@gmail.com.

Moreover, the examination for the recruitment was conducted for the following subjects only – Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, English, Science, Math, Home Science, Social Science, Art, Music Vocal, Music Instrumental, Commerce, Agriculture, Physical Education, Sewing and Bangla.

