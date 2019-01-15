The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board on Tuesday issued admit card for UP PGT Lecturer exam 2018. Candidates who had applied earlier for the exam can now download the admit card through the official website of UPSESSB till February 2 2019. The exam for the same would take place on 1st and 2nd February 2019.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board on Tuesday issued admit card for UP PGT Lecturer exam 2018. Candidates who had applied earlier for the exam can now download the admit card through the official website of UPSESSB till February 2 2019. The application for the exam was invited in June 2016 and now after a gap of 3 years, the admit cards for the exam have been issued. Under the recruitment, various PGT teachers for different subjects will be appointed in Balak and Balika Varg schools.

Under the recruitment, candidates will have the opportunity to become Prashikshit Snatak (TGT) teachers and Pravakta (PGT) teachers. The exam for the same would take place on 1st and 2nd February 2019.

PROCESS FOR RECRUITMENT

To clear the exam and become TGT and PGT teachers in Uttar Pradesh, the eligible candidates will have to give a written exam ( admit cards for which have been released), for which the weight would be 85%. Then 5% weight will have to be given to desired eligibility and interview will carry 10% weight.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD?

Go to the official website i.e. upsessb.org

Click on the link ‘UPSESSB Lecturer Admit Card 2019’ on home screen

Candidates are required to provide their Registration No. /Roll No., DOB/Password, Verification Code(if specified)

The admit card will be displayed

Candidates can download and take a printout of the admit card for future use.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE ADMIT CARD

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More