UPSESSB TGT, PGT recruitment result 2019: The final result for the recruitment exam conducted to fill the posts of PGT and TGT has been announced. The final results consist of the result for the written examination and the personal interview rounds.

UPSESSB TGT, PGT recruitment result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has released the final result for the recruitment exam organised for recruiting candidates at the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). The final results consist of the result for the written examination and the personal interview rounds. Candidates who have appeared for the test can access their results at the official website of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), upsessb.org. The recruitments were announced in 2018 after which the candidates appeared for the written exams and the personal interview round. A merit list of the candidates and cut-off marks will be released on the basis of both the rounds including the test and the personal interview round of the exam on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), upsessb.org. As per the reports, more than 13,444 posts were to be filled via this recruitment process in Uttar Pradesh. The recruitment exam for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) was organised on February 1 and February 2, 2019, and the recruitment exam for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) was conducted on March 8 and March 9, 2019.

Steps to download the UPSESSB TGT, PGT recruitment result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), upsessb.org.

Step 2: Tap the subject link in the TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) or PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) category you applied for, present on the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF will open up, check your roll number.

Step 4: Thoroughly verify and download the PDF file.

Candidates can download the result and take a print out for future references. The shortlisted candidates will be recruited at any state-government schools.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More