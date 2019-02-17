UPSESSB UP TGT recruitment: The hall tickets for the TGT teacher recruitment exam has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) on the official website upsessb.org. The interested and eligible candidates can download the tickets from the official websites. The candidates are requested to download the same latest by March 9, 2019.

UPSESSB UP TGT recruitment: The admit cards for the TGT teacher recruitment exam has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) pariksha.up.nic.in or upsessb.org. The interested candidates can download the hall tickets from the official websites. According to the official release, the admit card will be available till March 9, 2019. The candidates are requested to download the same immediately as the link will be deactivated soon. The written examination was earlier was a scheduled to be conducted in September 2018 but it was then rescheduled.

The UPSESSB has also released the new dates for the examination. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 8 (Friday) and March 9 (Saturday). The important details such as venue and exam time is printed on the admit card.

UPSESSB TGT admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, upsessb.org

Step 2: Click on the link ‘download admit card’ on the homepage,

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page that is registration page

Step 4: Fill-in registration number along with other details

Step 5: Admit card will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take out a print out

The candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without a valid admit card, according to the official statement.

