UPSRTC Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited for 15,535 Conductor vacancies through the official portal ayushicomputers.org. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same before October 30, 2018.

UPSRTC Recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has released a notification inviting applications for the posts of conductors on a contractual basis. According to reports by a leading media agency, there are more than 15 thousand vacancies against the post. As many as 15,535 candidates will be recruited through this recruitment drive. All the candidates who are interested to apply for the post can check their eligibility criteria and other necessary details regarding the application process before applying online through the official website – ayushicomputers.org.

Candidates should note that the last date for submission of application forms online has been scheduled for October 30, 2018. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation may conduct a written examination for the selection of candidates or call for a one-on-one interview. Candidates can check the details regarding the selection process through the website of UPSRTC.

Eligibility Criteria:

Qualification: Applicants must have passed Class 12 or Intermediate examination to be eligible to apply for these posts. Candidates can look for more information through the official website.

How to apply for Conductor posts?

Candidates need to visit the official website – ayushicomputers.org.

Search for the application form link on the website

Click on the link

Candidates will be directed to the application form

Download the same and fill in the details manually

Send the prescribed format of the application after filling in all the details to the given address on the address given on the website

To go the official website directly and apply for the post, click on the link given here: http://ayushicomputers.org/

