Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Examination has released the objection list which is available on the official website of UPSSC and the steps to download the admit card of UPSSC combined lower subordinate services 2019 written exam are given below.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Examination is out with its application objection list which is available on the official website of UPSSC. Applicants who have uploaded incorrect signature and photo have the chance to re-upload it before September 3, 2019.

The objection list says that it can be checked by applicants through their roll number and name of the candidate which is to be filled on the official website. This is the list for the advertisement dated for January 1, 2019, and the candidates have to update the changes before the last date if not, the application form will be canceled.

The examination UPSSC combined lower subordinate services 2019 written exam will be held on 15 September at different examination centers. Applicants can download the admit cards 1 week prior to the examination.

Steps to download the admit card :

Step 1: Enter the given registration number.

Step 2: Now enter the date of birth.

Step 3: Enter your gender and verification code.

Step 4: Now click on Download admit card.

Step 5: Take a hard copy of it, for future use.

UPSSC have vacancies for 672 candidates and they can apply for the posts of Assistant Consolidation Officer, Assistant Rectification Officer, Marketing Inspector, Supply Inspector and other vacancies in various departments.

UPSSC is an organization which conducts the various examination to different post according to the availability of vacancies, it is a state-level organization. This government based organization was founded in November 1999.

