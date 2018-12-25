UPSSC Mandi Parishad 2018: The last date to apply for Mandi Parishad post is tomorrow December 28, 2019. The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSC) is recruiting for 284 vacant posts. The duration of the examination will be two-hour which carries 200 questions.

UPSSC Mandi Parishad 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSC) is inviting the applications for 284 vacant Mandi Parishad posts on the official website upsssc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the same is tomorrow December 28, 2019. The interested candidates are requested to apply for the position on the official website. The duration of the examination will be two-hour which carries 200 questions. The examination will be of 400 marks. The examination paper will consist of sections- like general knowledge, Hindi, Science and mathematics, aptitude test. Each section consists of 50 marks each.

The annual monthly pay of the selected candidates varies from Rs 24,000 to Rs 35,000 depending upon the post.

How to apply UP SSC Madi Parishad

Step 1: Go to the official website – upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the candidates’ ‘registration link’ on the home page

Step 3: Click ‘apply’

Step 4: Click on candidate registration link and ‘proceed’

Step 5: Those who have registered earlier, click on scroll down ‘menu’ , select ‘yes’ and then proceed.

Step 6: Candidates who do not remember teh registration details will be asked to fill again. Candidates who have registered already will have to fill their old roll number.

