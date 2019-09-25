UPSSSC Admit Card 2019: The Combined Lower Subordinate Services Exam hall tickets have been released on the official website - upsssc.gov.in. Candidates appearing in the examination can check how to download the admit card in this article below,

UPSSSC Admit Card 2019: The Combined Lower Subordinate Services Exam hall tickets have been released on the official website – upsssc.gov.in yesterday, September 24, 2019. Candidates who are appearing in the upcoming examination are advised to download the admit cards from the official website. Candidates can follow the steps to download the hall tickets of Combined Lower Subordinate Services 2019 given below.

How to download the UPSSSC Admit Card 2019 for Combined Lower Subordinate Services Exam 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website – upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, under the News & Alert option, click on the link that reads, “Click here to Download your admit card for the exam schedule on 30.09.2019 and 01-10-2019 under the advertisement number”

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the registration number and click on the submit button

The admit card will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the UPSSSC Admit Card 2019 for Combined Lower Subordinate Services Exam 2019

Candidates must download the Admit Cards before October 1, 2019, as the link to download the Combined Lower Subordinate Services Exam 2019 hall tickets will be deactivated. Meanwhile, the Combined Lower Subordinate Services Exam has been scheduled to be conducted by the authority on September 30, 2019 and October 1, 2019 at various examination centres. Candidates must note that the admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the examination. Failure to produce the admit cards or UPSSSC Hall ticket 2019 will get them barred from the examination.

