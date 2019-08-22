UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2019, Download UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Hall Tickets 2019, upsssc.gov.in: The admit card for the Cane Supervisor post has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSC). UPSSSC Cane Supervisor examination is scheduled to be held on 31.08.2019 under the advertisement number -20-Exam/2016, Cane Supervisor(ii).

UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Examination will be conducted on 31 August 2019 at various centres across the state by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. The exam will be conducted in one shift from 10.00 A.M to 01.30 PM. Through this recruitment drive, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released 437 vacancies of Cane Supervisor

UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2019: Steps to download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the Important Alerts section

Step 3: Click on the link which says “Click here to download your admit card for the exam schedule on 31.08.2019 under the advertisement number -20-Exam/2016, Cane Supervisor(ii)”

Step 4: Candidates will be redirected t7o anew page where they will be required to fill the registration credentials – Registration No, Date of Birth, Gender and other details.

Step 5: Once entered correctly, click on submit

Step 6: Your UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Hall ticket will be displayed

Step 7: Take Print Out of your admit card and save a copy for future reference.

