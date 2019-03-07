UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019:UPSSSC The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the application for the Direct Recruitment Chakbandi Lekhpal posts. The eligible candidates can apply online through the UPSSSC official site @ http://upsssc.gov.in/.
Approximately 1,364 vacancies will be filled through the examination.
Important: The recruitment will be done on the basis of the written examination as no interview-based selection would be conducted.
UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019:
OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION, IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS check directly:http://upsssc.gov.in/Default.aspx
Important Dates:
Starting date: March 6, 2019
Last date: April 5, 2019
Vacancy details:
General:1002
Sc:362
Female:272
Freedom fighter:27
Handicap:54
Ex.Servicemen:68
Application Fee : Online charges= Total
General: Rs160/- Rs 25/- Rs 185/-
OBC: Rs160/- Rs 25/- Rs 185/-
SC: Rs 70/- Rs 25/- Rs 95/-
ST: Rs 70/- Rs 25/- Rs 95/-
PH: Rs 0 Rs 25/- Rs 25/-
Age criteria:
Minimum: 18 Years
Maximum: 40 Years
Education Qualification:
Candidate should have passed 12th/ Intermediate or any equivalent exam from recognized Institute. Candidates who have served in the Territorial Army for 2 Years, have NCC B Certificate will be given preference.
Note: Admit cards will be given soon
Candidates interested to apply for the posts should go through the criteria list properly.
