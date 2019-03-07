UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019: UPSSSC The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the application for the Direct Recruitment Chakbandi Lekhpal posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the UPSSSC official site http://upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019:UPSSSC The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the application for the Direct Recruitment Chakbandi Lekhpal posts. The eligible candidates can apply online through the UPSSSC official site @ http://upsssc.gov.in/.

Approximately 1,364 vacancies will be filled through the examination.

Important: The recruitment will be done on the basis of the written examination as no interview-based selection would be conducted.

UPSSSC Chakbandi Lekhpal Recruitment 2019:

OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION, IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS check directly:http://upsssc.gov.in/Default.aspx

Important Dates:

Starting date: March 6, 2019

Last date: April 5, 2019

Vacancy details:

General:1002

Sc:362

Female:272

Freedom fighter:27

Handicap:54

Ex.Servicemen:68

Application Fee : Online charges= Total

General: Rs160/- Rs 25/- Rs 185/-

OBC: Rs160/- Rs 25/- Rs 185/-

SC: Rs 70/- Rs 25/- Rs 95/-

ST: Rs 70/- Rs 25/- Rs 95/-

PH: Rs 0 Rs 25/- Rs 25/-

Age criteria:

Minimum: 18 Years

Maximum: 40 Years

Education Qualification:

Candidate should have passed 12th/ Intermediate or any equivalent exam from recognized Institute. Candidates who have served in the Territorial Army for 2 Years, have NCC B Certificate will be given preference.

Note: Admit cards will be given soon

Candidates interested to apply for the posts should go through the criteria list properly.

