UPSSSC Homeopathy pharmacist recruitment 2019: The last date to apply and pay the fee for Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is on March 18, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill in 420 vacant posts.

The last date to apply for Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) homeopathy pharmacist is March 18, 2019. The aspirants can correct the wrong information if any latest by March 25, 2019.

UPSSSC Homeopathy Pharmacist recruitment 2019 Eligibility:

Education: Applicants must hold a two-year diploma in Homeopathic Pharmacist after class 12 can apply.

Age: The applicants must be at least 21 years old and the upper age limit as on July 2019 is 40 years.

UPSSSC Homeopathy Pharmacist recruitment 2019 salary:

Applicants will get a monthly salary pay between Rs 29,000 to Rs 92,300

UPSSSC Homeopathy Pharmacist recruitment 2019 how to apply:

Step 1: Check the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission

Step 2: Click on the notification advertisement tab

Step 3: Click on the apply button

Step 4: Click on the registration link

Step 5: Click on yes/no and proceed

Step 6: Fill in information and register

Step 7: Upload images and fill the form

Step 8: Make payment and click on submit button

UPSSSC Homeopathy Pharmacist recruitment 2019 fee:

Applicants will have to pay an application and online transaction fee of Rs 185 for general candidates and for SC and ST category candidates the fee is Rs 95 and for PWD category candidates it is Rs 25.

