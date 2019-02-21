UPSSSC JA, TA Answer Keys 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the answer keys of Junior Assistant and Technical Assistant examinations on the official website - upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can check the answer keys and further details by following the steps given below.

UPSSSC JA, TA Answer Keys 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published the Answer Keys of Junior Assistant and Subordinate Agricultural Service (Class 3) Technical Assistant exams 2018 on its official website – upsssc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now download the same and check their answer keys on the official website.

According to reports, the Junior Assistant and Subordinate Agricultural Service (Class 3) Technical Assistant exams were conducted by the Commission on February 19, 2019 for recruitment of candidates for 2059 vacancies under the organisation. The vacancies are against the Group C posts which will be filled through this recruitment drive.

How to download the UPSSSC JA, TA Answer Keys 2019?

1. Log into the official website of UPSSSC as mentioned above

2. Candidates need to search for the Answer Keys link on the official homepage of the website

3. Now, click on the relevant answer key link as per your choice

4. On clicking, the answer keys will be displayed on the screen of your computer

5. Download the same and check the answers

6. take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

